Pastors Deceiving Members Through Tithe will Hear from God…Actress, Shan George

There seems to be lots of Nigerians who do not believe in paying of Tithe and for some time now, it has been a hot topic in the various blogosphere.

One of Nigeria’s on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, has been the brain behind social media rant about tithing and he has given various examples and what the Bible says about it but not everyone seems to agree with him as he has been called out on several occasions.

Well, Nollywood actress, Shan George, is one of many who is not happy with the way some Pastors have been extorting their members even with many who do not have jobs but still struggle to pay tithe.

The actress took out little time to remind the fake pastors practicing the act of collecting tithe to be weary as their days are numbered.

According to her, “Those who use God's name to deceive God's children........your days are numbered. D wind of God is already blowing and your ugly crawcraw nyashes would soon be in d open. Repent Now False Prophets!!! (Ignoramuses, Concubines, Mistresses and all beneficiaries of Yahoo Endtime Prophets would come abuse their Fada now, and call this post nonsense).”