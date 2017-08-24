modernghana logo

Actress, Mary Uranta Enrols at New York Film Academy, Meets with Arek Zasowski

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
11 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

One cannot be an actor forever and so, some Nigerian entertainers have been traveling to the New York Film Academy to learn more about movie productions.

The list of some Nigerians that have registered in this academy is growing by the day with Nollywood actress, Mary Uranta, making the list.

The actress left the country for her studies about two weeks now and she has been doing fine with the hope of coming back to make a strong change in the industry.

At the school she was privileged to meet with one of Hollywood’s actor and producer, Arek Zasowski.

