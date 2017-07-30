TOP STORIES
worth of ones life is not measured by how long one lived but rather on the basis of much positive impact one has made on the lives of the less privileged.By: DAVID PARAISO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
PROPHET BADU KOBI GIVES OUT 201 CARS
The benevolence of the renowned prophet of God, Prophet Emmanuel Badu keeps on increasing as the number of cars he gives out to people reaches 201.
Adding to it to shoot to the said figure was the recent one given to the Rev George Lutterodt, a Kia Sorrento by the leader and founder of Glorious Waves Church International.
Earlier beneficiaries of these number of cars include; Obaapa Christy, Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Bishop Salifu Amoako, Mrs Gloria Badu Kobi (his wife), Pastor Kennedy Affreh, Prophet Owusu Bempah and Elder Acquah, Yaw Sarpong, Charles Taylor(former footballer), just to mention a few.
Explaining why he gives out these cars, the prophet said God has blessed him with wealth and he also recognizes the achievements of those people and gives out to them.
Again, he said he recognizes the pain some of the gospel musicians go through in their daily rounds and therefore has to give them.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Nollywood Media