TOP STORIES
Have a knife Day! See you spoon! Fork off!!!By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Iyabo Ojo Fespris, Femi Adebayo Salami, Da Emperor, Mustapha Sholagbade, Shebaby, Itele D Icon, Chinedu Ikedieze; All Win Big In Emperor Nollywood Awards 2017
On 6th of July 2017, at C.G.I Event center, 28b Ikeja. Lagos state a crowd of fans, artistes, actors and the media assembled together to celebrate talents and success in the industry for Emperor Nollywood Awards.
The event's red carpet was star studded, the host for the event were Actor Femi Adebayo Salami and also Actress Iyabo Ojo Fespris , later on Actor/Mc Babatee and Oyita and then Actor Chinedu Ikedieze ( Aki of Aki and Pawpaw). The deejay of the night was Dj Kamo (a.k.a Dj Kamikamikami).
Some of the award winners include: Actress Temitope Sholaja, Actress Shai, Actress/Artiste Shebaby, Actor Femi Adebayo, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade, Actor Itele D Icon, Actress Iyabo Ojo Fespris, Artiste Da Emperor, Actor Chinedu Ikedieze amongst many others.
Actress Iyabo Ojo further advised upcoming actresses to be selfless in their hustle for fame and money and should represent the "MAKE BELIEVE" industry well.
The event was supported by Bigi and Henessy amongst others, it witnessed musical performances from various rave of the moments e.g Junior Boy and so on.
Nigerian Indigenous rap act, Da Emperor was awarded by Emperor Nollywood Awards with an "Artist Special Recognition award". Da Emperor took to his instagram: @daemperor01 and social media to thank the organizers of the award @emperoraward and also his fans worldwide.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Meet Nollywood Stars