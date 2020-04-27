Naana Eyiah Donates Food Items To Gomoa Central Muslim Communities As They Begin Ramadan Fast

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah has donated food items running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis to Muslim Communities in her Constituency as they begin Holy Ramadan Month of fasting and prayers.

The items include 50 bags of Sugar, 50 boxes of Milk, 50 boxes of Lipton, 50 packs of Bottled Water and 250 Satchets of Water to support them while in the fasting mood

According to Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the donation was to cushion Moslems in her constituency as they begin 30-Day Fasting through which they would pray for Ghana and the world

Presenting the items at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Hon. Naana Eyiah urged Moslems to use the Ramadan Month to pray for the total eradication of Coronavirus infections which she noted was draining national economy

" I want to use this opportunity to encourage the Muslim Communities to use the Ramadan Fast to pray to Almighty Allah to eradicate Coronavirus from Ghana and the entire Worldwide

It is my belief that Allah will hear your prayers and bless us accordingly.

We are not in our normal times so there is the need for all of us to pray together for Divine intervention for our land.

As we pray for Total eradication, let us also observe all the protocols put in place by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

Let us keep to regular hand washing, the use of hand sanitizers, wearing on face masks and above all social distancing"

Hon. Naana Eyiah lauded Nananom, Opinion Leaders, Leaders of the various Churches, Leaders if the Muslim Community, Civil Society Groups and Individuals for supporting the public campaign on Covid-19

" A healthy people build a wealthy Nation so let us continue with the education to drive this dreadful disease away for us to build our economy to a sound footing"

Alhaji Baba Adam Musa, who received the items on behalf of the Muslim Communities landed Hon. Naana Eyiah for her kind gestures adding the items would be distributed fairly among the over 20 Muslim Communities in the Gomoa Central Constituency to serve the purpose for which they were donated.

In a related development, Gomoa Mangoase, Aboso, and Afransi Zone of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association has donated 1,000 Face Masks and Gallons of Hand Sanitizers to the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah as their Contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Madam Florence Benson presented the donation to the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo on behalf of the MP noted that the Association would continue to carry out a campaign against Covid-19 infections in their operational areas

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo on his part commended the Association for the donation urging others to emulate this laudable example

"Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with Hon. Naana Eyiah have distributed enough PPEs to all our Health Facilities, Communities, Public Institutions, Chief's Palace, Drivers, Artisans and others to protect our people against infections"