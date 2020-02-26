GH Media School Holds 5th Matriculation Ceremony

GH Media School held its 2020 Matriculation Ceremony for the 2020 batch of newcomers on Friday, February 21, 2020.

The freshers have been admitted to pursue various academic programmes in the institution.

This year, over 400 students were admitted into the institution with over 200 Students who are interested in enrolling as Journalists.

103 enrolled for GH Cosmetology and 100 registered GH fashion, of which 11 were the jewels of the street.

GH media school was established 5 years ago in order to provide practical training to students who are interested to enroll as a journalist, as years go by, the school has unveiled different institutions like Gh cosmetology school and GH fashion school.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs. Cynthia Morrison advised the matriculants to remember where they are coming from and to make good friends.

"As you are here today remember where you are coming from, remember your before you make friends because friends can make and unmake you, all depends on the friends choose today because your future depends on them", she said.

You are here to be shaped, you are here to learn and then you are to go forth and take what you've learned at ensign and share it with the world, she added.

Member of parliament for Okaikwei North, Hon. Fuseini Issah, in his address, advised matriculants to take advantage of all resources, both material and human, so as to achieve their goals.

He also congratulated and welcomed the newly admitted students. He advised them to make good use of their time at the institution and avoid external activities that will be detrimental to realizing their dreams.

Dr. Kofi Osei Kusi, Chancellor of GH Media Schools congratulated the freshers for joining the leading private media school in Ghana. He edged them to thrive for greatness as they begin to embark on such an intensive academic program.

“I want to tell you all that you are at the right place, at the right time, learning the right job to acquire the right skills to make your life meaningful to yourselves and the country.

Mr. Leslie Addo Listowel, the Rector of GH Media School noted that the school will soon unveil more schools, technical and vocational to provide technical and vocational training to students who are ready and willing to learn.

According to him, the country's growth and development is through technical training.

"We believe that the best way to grow a country is by technical and vocational education, we are therefore ready to partner with stakeholders to make this dream a reality", he said.

He urged the MP of the constituency to support youth ready to learn in the constituency as their social cooperation.

The event saw in attendance some important media personalities like Kwesi Pratt, Ama K. Abebrese, Akumaa Mama Zimbi.