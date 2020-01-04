Roselyn Ngissah Donates To Street Children

Actress Roselyn Ngissah is often known for her charitable birthday event but on December 29th, 2019, she surprised the children of Sukura a suburb of Dansoman by celebrating post Christmas and pre New year in an event dubbed; “Santa Rosy is Coming…”

Supported by Twellium Foundation and Edem Fairre Foundation, Roselyn Ngissah was accompanied by her cousin, Honourable Gifty Oware and few of her celebrity friends. They partied and donated drinks from Twellium range of products to the kids and with the help of Blumax, Roselyn donated sugar and Gari Mix to ten widows in the community as startup products to setup small businesses.

Santa Rose, also known as Mother Christmas is a legendary figure originating from the “Santa Claus” western Christian culture who is said to bring gifts to the homes of well- behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve or the early morning hours of Christmas day.

On the other hand, “Santa Rose is Coming” is a customized Santa Claus that will be performed by Africa’s greatest actress, Miss Roselyn Ngissah every December. The creative piece which was developed by Next Media Concept will be putting smiles on the homeless children to mark the birth of Christ.