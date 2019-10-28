E/R: Four Child Traffickers Jailed 5years

Four persons grabbed for dealing in child trafficking and labour at Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains District of the Eastern Region have been sentenced to five years imprisonment.

The court presided over by Her Honour, Mercy Adei Kotei convicted the four after pleading guilty.

The accused persons were arrested during an operation the police carried out with the Social Welfare Department, following a tip-off they had about the activities in that area.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gormado confirmed the arrest and subsequent sentencing of the accused persons to Citi News.

“On 24th October, the police in a joint operation with officials from the Social Welfare Department arrested some four persons engaging in human trafficking, child labour and child exploitation at Ekye Amanfrom, a fishing community located along the Volta Lake in the Afram Plains district. On October 25th, the accused Akwetey Kwame aka Frenchman, Mawusi Amlade, Kobla Egbezutor aka Tata and Gadri Agbake aka JJ were put before the Circuit Court B at Koforidua presided over by H/H Mercy Adei Kotei with the offences of conspiracy to commit crime to wit human trafficking, human trafficking, and engaging a child in exploitative labour and hazardous work.”

“Akwetey Kwame and Mawusi Amlade pleaded guilty to all the counts and they were convicted on their own plea and sentenced to five years with hard labour each. Kobla Egbezutor and Gadri Agbake pleaded not guilty to the first and second counts but pleaded guilty to third and fourth counts,” he said.

