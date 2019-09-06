NDC Outdoors Legal Team

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a legal committee team that will spearhead its legal issues.

The legal team is made up of experienced lawyers with expertise in legal matters.

Speaking after their inauguration, the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo tasked the new team to recruit lawyers to represent the party at all the 275 collation centres of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

LIST OF MEMBERS OF LEGAL COMMITTEE:

Cletus A. Avoka - called to the bar in the 1978,

Madam Betty Mould Iddrisu-1979,

Ken Dzirasah-1980, Larry Adjetey-1984,

Bede A. Ziedeng- 1986,

Valerie Sawyerr- 1987, K

Esamuah-1992,

Tony Lithur-1992,

Samuel Codjoe-1992,

Marieta B. Appiah-Oppong-1994,

Dr. Dominic Ayine-1995,

Chris A-Ackummey-1996,

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini-2000,

Joyce Bawa Mogtari-2000,

Dr. Bassit B.A Bamba-2001,

David Annan-2003,

Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare-2004,

James Agalga-2004, N

Amarteifio-2006, S

Adu-Yeboah-2006, A

Huudu Yahaya-2007,

Abraham Amaliba-2007,

George Loh-2007,

Victor Ametefe-2007,

Alex Segbefia-2008,

Barbara S. Asamoah-2010, G

Edudzi Tamakloe-2013, B

A Jamal-2015,

Elsie Apau-Klu-2017.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the legal team, Hon. Cletus Avoka reiterated the team commitment to work for the interest of the party.

He encouraged the team members give their best to the committee and the party.

He added that there are members of the team who are already on the trenches, others in parliament championing the course while others are also at the national and regions contributing to legal issues to make 2020 a possibility.