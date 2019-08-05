Missing Takoradi Girls: The Story So Far

As the state makes some progress with the prosecution of two Nigerian suspects in connection with the disappearance of the three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi in 2018, Citi News’ Western Regional Correspondent, Akwasi Agyei Anim chronicles series of events that have happened since news of the kidnapping broke.

All three girls kidnapped in 2018

Two lived at Diabene and one at Kansaworodo, both suburbs of Takoradi

First to be kidnapped was Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 years, on 17th August, 2018 at Kansaworodo

Second to be kidnapped was Ruth Love Quayson, 18 years, on 4th December, 2018 at Butumagyebu junction

Third to be kidnapped: Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18 years, on 21st December, 2018 at Nkroful

Evidence of kidnapping: Kidnappers of Ruth Love Quayson, for instance, used her phone to call the mothers phone and demanded a ransom for her release. They followed up with text messages which included one sent on 6th December, 2018 at 5:55pm which read “Ur daughter is sick u beta pick so she can come back home”

Account of Sister, Nana Adjoa Quayson in a text: “She left house around 9:30 to 10am on the 4th of December 2018 to go to MTN office for a job recruitment then later called us with her phone around 1:30 crying and telling my mom to help her cos e taxi that she took she didn’t see anything again and that some people has taken her into a room demanding for gh500.00 before they will leave her ”.

10 thousand ransom was later demanded in a phone call for her release.

They first went to Takoradi MTN office before 2pm on 4th December, 2018 for help to trace the number but were refused until Police request.

Moved to the Takoradi Market Circle station around 2pm on the same day but the station told them they already have one unresolved kidnapping case so they should go to the Takoradi Central Police station.

They then went to the Takoradi Central Police station around 3pm to report.

On the 5th of December, 2018 first payment of 100 Ghana cedis was made for her feeding through the kidnapped girl's phone. The police even recommended they rather pay 50 but the kidnappers said 50 was not enough for her feeding.

Paid another 100 for medicine on the 6th of December when the kidnappers demanded money to buy medicine for the sister who had taken ill.

After more demands for the payment of the ransom of 10 thousand which was later bargained down to eight thousand, they went to the BNI on 7th December who advises they request for more time to organize.

Used different number to send 500 on the 7th with the consent of the Police and BNI who encouraged them to send to help them to track the number. This led to the arrest of an old student of TTI but he was not connected and later released but mere coincidence of same name.

Another 500 Ghana Cedi was sent with the help of a Pastor to the kidnappers within the second week of kidnapping, which led to the arrest of Sam Udeotuk Wills on 22nd December, a Nigerian, at Kasaworodo two weeks after the kidnapping but escaped on 30th December, 2018.

Between 1st to 3rd January, social media and traditional media took up the issue demanding investigation into the kidnappings and the escaping.

First demonstration by relations and friends of kidnapped girls as well as Takoradi residents demanded investigation and prosecution of officers on duty on 4th January morning.

On the same 4th January, 2019 after a two-week ultimatum was given for officers on duty to produce him, the police rearrested the escapee, Sam Udeotuk.

Suspect appeared before Takoradi District Court on 9th January, 2019 on charges of Escaping Unlawful Custody, Resist Arrest and Destroying public property which he pleaded not guilty and was remanded.

Suspect reappear before court on 16th January, 2019 on charges.

Distressed family of kidnapped Takoradi girls give police one-week to find girls or face demo

Kidnapping scare hit Sekondi-Takoradi with numerous alleged kidnapping/attempted incidences.

W/R Police Command PRO on 22nd January, 2019 assures kidnapped girls' family of continuous investigation, hints of new leads

Western Police Commander on 23rd January, 2019 holds first official press confab on kidnapped girls, laying out how the kidnaping went and their investigation carried. They also said they are following up on certain leads. Alleged messages from suspect Sam Wills' phone revealed he had a going relation with the kidnapped girls, taken some ransom, promised some phones and others.

Takoradi Residents on 25th January mounts street awareness to mount pressure police with the #BringTheTadikidgirls

Ketan Junction/ Ahenkofi residents on 28th January besiege uncompleted hotel demanding release of suspected Nigerian Kidnapper

Police PRO on 28th January, 2019 warns speculative kidnap cases could lead to lynching of innocent persons-Police PRO

Police CID Boss and Minister of Women and Children visits families

Police on 1st February assists kidnapped victims' family with psychologist

Friends, relations of kidnapped girls and Takoradi residents on 4tn February held vigil in demand of kidnapped girls

Archbishop of Accra on 6th February console's kidnapped girls' families

Kidnapping suspect Sam Udeotuk Wills reveals on 11th February during his cell break trial that a CID Officer aided his escape from cell.

Acting Western Regional Police Crime Officer set up investigation into escaping of suspect but tightlipped on result of investigation.

Takoradi kidnapped Girls' families on 14th February held a press conference and demanded President's intervention or face demo

Kidnapping suspect Wills on 19th February fails to produce witness, John/Kwesi in court

Taadi Concerned-Mothers Association on 21st February held a float and expressed disappointment with President's silence on the kidnapped girls

Kidnapped girls' families on 4th March demanded representation in Suspect's escape case

Kofi Kinata on 21st March added voice and justified social media campaigns to find kidnapped Takoradi girls

2nd aprIL: CID Boss assures families of knowing the where about and safety of kidnapped girls.

3rd April; Kidnapped girls' families warns CID Boss from playing with their emotions

23rd April; Kidnapped girls' families threaten to storm CID headquarters for lack of information on where about of kidnapped girls

24th April; Kidnapped girls' families give IGP,CID Boss ultimatum to clarify rumours on Daily Guide's report

29th April; Kidnapping suspect, Sam Udoetuk Wills, convicted for 18 months for cell-break

1st May; Police finally introduces liaison officers to kidnapped girls' families

12th May; CIB Boss confesses earlier statement was just to give families hope and was misunderstood

21st May; Families of kidnapped girls' appeal for CID Boss removal

3rd June; Concerned Mothers Association reiterate calls for CID Boss' removal over refusal to apologize for lying on the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls

8th June; Western Youth for Justice demo to pressure on whereabouts of kidnapped girls

12th June; Takoradi kidnapped girls' relations welcome Canadian rescue with disappointment

12th June; Second Nigerian kidnapping suspect arrested in Togo, John Oji, remanded by Sekondi High Court.

7th July; Sekondi-High Court asks legal representation for Tadi kidnapping suspects

15th July; Families of Takoradi Kidnapped girls hold press confab in Accra with threat to demonstrate on 10 August.

2nd August; Police retrieve human remains from a septic tank behind a house the principal suspect Samuel Udotek Wills previously lived in

