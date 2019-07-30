Is Prophet Badu Kobi Indeed a Prophet from God?

I have on a number of occasions had the necessity or obligation to cast doubt on the quality of “Prophet” Badu Kobi as a man of God let alone, a prophet. From his numerously off on a tangent predictions, I am without doubt that he is more of a prophet of the devil than God. Much as we had the biblical Baal prophets, so do we currently have many Ghanaians parading as false prophets of whom the absurdly loquacious Badu Kobi is principal.

This man prophesised that then president cum presidential-candidate John Dramani Mahama was going to win Election 2016 hands down. However, he lost it massively. He also prophesised that Nana Akufo-Addo and his household are cursed so Nana Addo could never become the president of Ghana but he is now. Again, he predicted that the Nigerian president Alhaji Buhari was going to lose his re-election bid. Nonetheless, he won the election. If he were a true prophet worthy of any serious person’s consideration, why are his predictions always failing? The secret is that he follows the momentary populist mood of the public, uses it as the basis for his predictions without actually being inspired by God whom he falsely claims to represent hence the continual failure of his spurious predictions.

Out of his frustrations and awash in shame, a poodle of former President John Dramani Mahama as he is, he has constantly been venting his anger on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf-Addo. He thinks by constantly bashing the President, he is doing his paymaster a great favour. He does not stop ordering President Nana Addo to resign because he has totally failed to deliver all his campaign promises. He goes on predicting that President Nana Addo will lose Election 2020 so the NPP had better replace him before it is too late.

Let me emphasise to him that it is only a fool that will expect President Nana Addo to deliver all his electioneering promises within his two or four years at the presidency. His promises are policies by a visionary leader to develop Ghana in the long term hence are to be interpreted in terms of a 30 to 50 year development plan.

As grown up man as he is, but never ready to learn from his mistakes to make corrections but pursues with vigour his irresponsible path of thinking and utterances, I can only pity his wife, family and his church members who are following him like sorry to say, inhibited persons. This is because he is a fake man of God who is only following the demands of his stomach but not any word of God.

Badu Kobi is as irresponsible staunch member of NDC as Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is. Both men are desperate to resort to any evil means as they can hatch for NDC to stage a successful political comeback to enable them come to amass illegal wealth again.

Let Badu Kobi, a disgraced fake prophet, understand that all those who had, and have, falsely accused Nana Akufo-Addo have in a way or the other suffered bad karma. The man is genuine and has the love of the nation at heart. Therefore, anyone who denigrates him just for the sake of achieving their selfish personal and political interests has finally suffered the retribution of God. Once, a young man in the northern part of Ghana did publicly accuse then presidential-candidate Nana Addo of urinating on the wall of a mosque in that part of Ghana. Many an NDC member lambasted Nana Addo and heaped curses on him. He came out denying that he had urinated on the wall but many Ghanaians would not believe him. In the end, his accuser suffered urinal problem probably caused by kidney failure and died. Before he died, it is alleged that he asked for forgiveness of sins from Nana Addo, saying he had simply lied about him. Another person had also suffered a similar bad fate for falsely accusing Nana Addo of what Nana had not done. They always want to ridicule him in public for their selfish political ambitions.

Now Badu Kobi is suffering bad karma for falsely accusing and constantly lambasting President Nana Akufo-Addo. Badu Kobi, as perpetually irresponsible and unrefined as he is, a supposedly man of God, he has recently had the audacity to insult Ashanti, Fanti and Ewe women treating them as thieves and disrespectful, fools and promiscuous respectively. Now, he has himself become a subject of bashing. When you listen to the Ghana FM radio stations, many are those calling in to insult him, as stupid as he is. The evil that he measured for Nana Akufo-Addo and as unrestrained in his thinking as he is, the same has been measured for him.

How true it is that “The evil that men do lives after them”

CONCLUSION

All those women from the backgrounds that he has insulted, if you are members of his bogus church, I shall recommend to you to desert the church en masse. Why should you stay in a church whose leader is feeding fat on your money donations but does not respect you? He is rather leading you into hell rather than heaven as you falsely presume. May Badu Kobi vanish with his silly partisanship and presumptions!

Rockson Adofo