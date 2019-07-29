Angry NPP Members In Sunyani East Wants Their MP Out

Some disgruntled members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Sunyani East Constituency of the Bono Region, wants their Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw –Cheremeh, stepped down.

The angry members of the NPP party, who called themselves, Apostles for Change in Sunyani East Constituency, in a released, dated 26 July 2019, and copied to SPACE FM, said, politics being administered within the party by the MP are undermining the growth and strength of their great party in the constituency.

The release which was signed by the leader of the Apostles for Change in Sunyani East Constituency, Mr. Kofi Asante, stated that, their demand for change in their representative in Parliament, is due to that fact that the interest of the Party and the people of the constituency is not paramount to Honorable Ameyaw- Cheremeh, the incumbent MP, except for few selected bootlickers surrounding him.

THE ACTION OF THE MP UNDERMINES THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

Among the issues raised against the MP includes, his disregard for the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, the group said, the MP has refused to allow the distribution of the President’s Appreciation Letters to party to Officers who worked hard to bring the party to power for no reasons assigned.

According to the release, the MP has deliberately projected himself to the voting /constituency through his egoistic reporting on projects that should have projected the party and the President of the Republic.

The MP,s public utterances on decision by the President is a public record in the region. This phenomenon is unbecoming of an MP of a ruling government.

THE MP IS KILLING THE PARTY STRUCTURES IN THE CONSTITUENCY

The release further stated that ever since Mr. Ameyaw – Cheremeh became the MP, in 2009; the Sunyani East Constituency has known no peace, the constituency, has witnessed over four (4) Court Cases on internal Elections related issues.

The MP, the group noted that, instead of bringing the party together, he had rather masterminded the concept of ignoring the past executives of the party, both in the constituency and in the region through intimidations and other forms of treats.

Past party chairmen and executives and functionaries are his greatest enemies, the release alleged.

The relationship between the MP and the Traditional Authorities are worse in recent years.

HE KEEPS EVERYTHING THAT GOES ON IN PARLIAMENT /GOVERNMENT TO HIMSELF

The Apostles for Change in Sunyani East Constituency noted that the constituency does not remember the last time that stakeholder engagement was instituted and followed to bring governance close to the people and their source also confirms that, not even the constituency executives are briefed on governance issues on periodic bases.

SELF CENTERED ATTITUDES, GREEDINESS

The government flagship programmes contracts coming to the constituency is always kept to his chest, party executives do not know how contracts are awarded, not even the Assembly, party elders, constituency executives, coordinators, polling station executives and other officials of the party are reduced to slaves “serve your master and have a little to eat syndrome” is the order of the day in the constituency.

CONCLUSION

On behalf of the Apostles for Change for the Sunyani East Constituency, Mr.Kofi Asante said they are advocating for the silent majority who have been short chained by the leadership style of their MP which has effectively brought the development of the constituency to its knees.

Never again should we allow this negative development to continue in the constituency.

Change now or never, the release concluded.