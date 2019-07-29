A Rebuttal To The Effusions Of Osofo Kyiri Abosom-The Invitation Ofself-Inflicted Curse On Ignoramus Prophets In Ghana

Rev. Yaw Obeng-Aduasare

The silence by the Good People of Ghana on the absurd pronouncements by the so-called prophets in Ghana is tantamount to the consent to their buffoonery pontifications.

These soit-disant ignorant prophets do not possess the power to predict the future. In fact, they do not have the clue on what they are talking about. Unfortunately, it is exactly what one Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Founder and General Overseer of Life Worship Centre is ridiculing himself in the public domain.

There is a publication which appeared on the Ghanaweb on July 28, 2019, titled," Akufo-Addo will not contest 2020 general election" ranted by Osofo Kyiri Abosom. In the publication he raves on, " He said he has a revelation that President Akufo-Addo will be terribly defeated if he goes ahead and contest the election which promises to be keenly contested between the New Patriotic Party and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress". However, it must be vehemently posited that Nana is already surrounded by the Potentate Aura of The Cosmic Energy and none of your little ones can come near him.

It must be pointed out to the Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews that he has not received any revelation from the Potentate Powers of the Universe, The only Faithful and True Eyewitness to the Creation of the Universe, (Rev. 3:14) The Amen,who happens to be The Potentate God of Africa. Osofo Kyiri Abosom should stop using his own imagination to deceive the masses in Ghana and Africa as a whole. He should stop inviting the dreadful curse of Tutankamen on himself.

The Good People of Ghana should not pay attention to these empty false prophets in the name of Christianity. In politics the candidate with the better ideas wins elections and not the age of the candidate. Ghana has risen indeed and no entity can bring Ghana down. Amen, Amen and Amen!

Rev. Yaw Obeng-Aduasare, M. Div., Theologian and Mathematician

July 28, 2019

