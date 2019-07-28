Salvation Army Ghana Presents Medical Equipment To Salvation Army Health Service

Salvation Army Ghana has presented some health equipment to the Salvation Army Health Service to help support their 12 health facilities in the country to provide quality health care.

The items worth US$50,000 were procured through the support of the Salvation Army International Headquarters.

According to Mr. Paul Bamfo, the director of Salvation Army Health, it has been part of organization desire to expand access to health service delivery, improve quality of care and ensure the sustainability of services in most deprived communities.

Detailing the achievement of the organization through the support received from the headquarters, he said, Salvation Army health has been able to construct two hospitals incinerators at the salvation army hospital Agona Duakwa and the Salvation Army Hospital Wiamoase in the Central and Ashanti regions respectively at a total cost of GH¢44,000.00.

Also, equipment and materials worth over GH¢15,000.00 have been purchased and presented to the Duakwa and Begoro Rehab to support the orthopedic workshop.

Hence, items presented Include; 10 oxygen concentrator, 4 autoclave, 10 nebulizer, 8 delivery set, 10 Ambu bag for infant, 6 oxygen cylinders with flow meter, 5 medicine trolley, 5 digital scale with height, 10 infant scale, 6 digital BP monitor, 12 non-contact thermometer, 8 fatal Doppler, 8 ward screen, 8 suction machine, 2 centrifuge.

Others include; 8 HB meter with test strips, 4 vacuum, extractor, 1 theater table, 2 laboratory microscope, 10 hospital bed, 10 hospital mattresses, 4 examination couch, 4 foldable stretchers, 5 dressing trolley, 10 dressing drum, and 2 patient trolleys.

Mr. Paul Bamfo lamented that the delay in the reimbursement by NHIA has posed a treat to the sustainability of service.

"The undue delay in the reimbursement of claims by the national health insurance authority is a treat to our existence and sustainability of our services. As we gathered here today the facilities which are fortunate have been paid up to October 2018 whiles others are owned from August 2018 to date with some isolated cases from for 2017", he said.

However, he appealed to NHIA to speed up the reimbursement processes.

Col. Samuel Amponsah, the territorial commander of the salvation army added that Salvation Army Ghana is committed to supporting the general well being of the people without discrimination.

According to him, Health services have been a sensitive area of their work, therefore this equipment's are going to facilitate the medical delivery system of the Salvation Army.

"Salvation Army has always sought the means to support the general well-being of all people without discrimination hence this equipment will go a long way to support the people of the various community of our operational centers", he said.

He assured the general public and government of Ghana that, Salvation Army will always be available to support when there is a need.

He urged all stakeholders to contribute their best to ensure healthy Ghana.

In a speech delivered by the Member of Parliament for Assin Akroso Manso Constituency, Hon. George Kwame Aboagye at the event said the government is committed to providing More health structures and medical equipment for the nation.

However, to ensure that medical facilities are evenly spread and well equipped, Hon. Kwame Aboagye urged individuals, organizations and religious institutions to emulate the generosity and support rendered by the Salvation Army towards the health sector in Ghana since its introduction.

Chief Musah Mbilla, internal author, GHAG, implores all beneficiary facilities to imbibe the habit of maintenance in the continuum of care.