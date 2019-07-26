Nkosuo Initiative Nominated For Recognition

Given its unflinching effort to inspire sustainable economic development through innovation, charisma and leadership, the Nkosuo Initiative has been nominated to receive an award for its credibility, demonstrated business excellence and potential capacity to create an impact on the African Economy by the Executive and Board of the Young African Chief Executive Directors Network (YACEDX).

The event will take place at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium, the University of Ghana on the 19th of August, 2019.

The Nkosuo Initiative (2019-2024) is a Local Economic Development (LED) Project, to Strengthen, Increase and Diversify the income of rural farmers at Trotor. It is a flagship project of the Nkosuo Initiative Foundation (NIF), an Accra based NGO with its office located on the Lagos Avenue, East Legon.

The objective of the Initiative is to create systems to boost the economic empowerment of socially, economically and politically disadvantaged groups including women and youth in rural areas and informal settlements within the West African Sub-Region. Earlier this year (February, 2019), University of Ghana's Department of Social work partnered the Initiative and currently has six (6) of its students undertaking their fieldwork at the Trotor Orphanage meeting the emotional, social and psychological needs of its inmates for a period of two months.

Although funding is yet to be secured for the project, the Nkosuo Initiative Foundation (NIF) has commenced the cultivation of a 6-acre vegetable farm in partnership with the Trotor Orphanage and community. The community-based project which seeks to establish a sustainable stream of income for the Orphanage will also ensure alternative source of livelihoods for the small-holder cocoa communities in the Eastern Region of Ghana through its year-round, mechanized vegetable farming with value addition and significant market linkages. Consequently, ensuring buoyant farming communities with reasonable incomes and better standard of living especially for the women, children and youth. Not forgetting the mentoring opportunity for children and the young adults as well as the creation of at least 100 new jobs in these rural localities.

The Initiative contributes to the attainment of the Shared Global Goals, particularly, Goals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 and 17 (i.e. No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Reduced Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Partnerships to achieve the Goal respectively).

The exemplified ethical standards and demonstrated potential bestowed this honour/award on the Nkosuo Initiative. Consequently, the Initiative is inviting sponsorship and partnerships from progressive individuals, organizations and Development Partners. These strategic partnerships will help strengthen the impact of the Nkosuo Initiative Project. Get interactive with Nkosuo Initiative on their social media channels.