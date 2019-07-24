1D1F: Akufo-Addo Supports KEDA Ceramics

President Akufo-Addo has thrown his full weight behind KEDA ceramics also known as Twyford, a Chinese manufacturing factory in Shama in the western region for their district industrialization drive in the Western enclave.

President Nana Akufo Addo stated that he is throwing his weight behind the company to encourage them to continue with their good job of creating jobs, reducing the import bill for tiles and participation in the government’s industrialization drive dubbed one district one factory.

This was during a working visit to KEDA ceramics at Shama as part of his official working tour of the Western region on Tuesday, July 23 2019.

Phase Two of the factory’s operations are scheduled to begin in September 2019.

”One of the main reasons why I am here on this Western Region tour is to throw my weight behind this company to encourage them to continue their work.”

President Akufo Addo also praised Twyford Ceramics for using local raw materials for their manufacturing and production and their ’significant contribution’ to the industrialization drive of Ghana by contributing to a 40% reduction in the importation of tiles to Ghana.

”We have to enter into the 21st century as a manufacturing and value-adding economy. That is exactly what Twyford ceramics factory is doing here today under the 1D1F” he said, adding ”The raw materials of this company are all of the local extraction to enhance the value of their local products for their massive export drive to make Ghana a gateway of manufacturing in the sub-region.”

He assured the company that his government will do all within to make their significant investment worthwhile.

The total investment of Twyford Ceramics manufacturing company stands at over 77 million USD. The current annual production capacity is 14.4 million square meters of tiles for the local market as well as the Ecowas Market. The company's operations have employed 2000 people directly and 3000 people indirectly.

Chairman of Sunda and KEDA investment Mr YC Shen praised the President for his continued personal interest in the operations of the Twyford ceramics factory. He, however, called on the President and his government to take urgent measures to curb the influx of cheaper competing tiles from Europe into Ghana, a situation that undermines the local manufacturing in Ghana.