Germany: Panties Blitzer At Schroeder's Wedding, NBA Star Marries Bride In Darling Dress

Extravagant dress, sunglasses and car parade. Basketball star Dennis SchrÃ¶der married his girlfriend Ellen over the weekend

An NBA star in love happiness

Dennis Schröder and Ellen Ziolo have taken the vows. He in a gray suit with sunglasses, she in a white dress with leg slit to the hip. Dennis Schröder has "sailed into the port of marriage".

The basketball player has married his girlfriend Ellen Ziolo. In Braunschweig-Germany at Richmond Castle, the couple vowed eternal love.

As several pictures and videos show on Instagram, the groom wore a gray suit. In addition, the athlete combined a golden bow tie and matching sunglasses. His bride decided on a very daring wedding dress. The robe with lace applications had a neckline to the belly button and a leg slit to the hip. In some pictures, the skirt of the dress even exposes the view of her panties.

Intention or oversight

Certainly wanted. Because such clothes are currently very popular. Even the Israeli bridal designer Berta Balilti, of which also the wedding dress by Ann-Kathrin Goetze comes, relies on such robes.

The second dress Ellen wore at the party in the Volkswagen Hall in the city of Lower Saxony also provided deep insights. The glittering dress in gold was cut low, also transparent. The color gold went through the whole wedding. The fly of Dennis, the dress of his bride, the carpet in the Volkswagen hall, the lettering at the entrance...all that, to make the celebration so opulent, the newly weds had not actually planned. According to Dennis "In the beginning, we wanted to make a small wedding, but with an African family, this is difficult," Dennis Schröder, whose mother is from Gambia, had reported in early June on the upcoming marriage. More than 350 guests finally appeared for the wedding ceremony of the Schröders, but planned was actually for about 50 people.

Ellen and Dennis Schröder are already parents of a son. In February 2019, little Dennis Malick Jr. was born. Five months after the birth, the family sealed their love with the sermon. In August 2018, the couple had fallen in love. Sporty is the point of the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer with the German national team before the World Cup (31 August - 15 September) in China.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)