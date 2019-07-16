K. Badu Agro Chemical Limited Boss Grabs Doctorate Award

K. Badu And His Wife

Renowned international higher educational institution, Ternopil, National Economic University, Ukraine has conferred honorary doctorate degree on the CEO of K Badu Agro Chemical Limited.

The well-organized ceremony held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi over the weekend, was in recognition of his astuteness as a businessman.

The citation read " This honorary doctorate award is in recognition of your outstanding contribution to the development and strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Ghana in the sphere of leadership, philanthropy and business entrepreneurship, as well as for his sincere and extensive popularity of the Ukrainian higher educational institution in Africa. "

And to the doctorate award recipient, the Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubynsky State Pedagogical University Award will urge him on in his pursuit of excellence in his field.

" This is an indication that diligence pays, l didn't know my works were monitored from afar. Indeed, this has motivated me to go the extra mile.

"I would like to, therefore, thank my close to 300 employees for their respective contributions, this is for all of us, and l will urge you on to go a step further as we strive to win more laurels in the future," said K. Badu.

A hundred-acre Cocoa farm, a transport company, construction outfit and a rental company (chairs and canopy), all based in Kumasi are subsidiaries of the K.Badu Group.

The event was held under the auspices of the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce, and Administration (BORGCA) and Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI).