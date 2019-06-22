Energy C’ssion, AFD Sign MoU To Boost Renewable Energy In Ghana

Energy Commission and the Agence Français De Development (AFD) have signed a Technical Assistant Facility (TAF) to support local banks and other key stakeholders towards the development of Energy Efficiency (EE) and Renewable Energy (RE) projects in the country.

The agreement is under the Sustainable Use of Natural Resouces and Energy Finance programme (SUNREF) in Ghana.

The programme originated from the conclusion of a feasibility study financed by AFD, which highlighted among others the need for investments in RE and EE in Ghana.

Legal Head, Ms. Cecilia Agbenya, led in the signing of the TAF Agreement.

Present at the ceremony were, Kofi Adu Agyarko, Director of REEECC, Dr, Alfred Ofosu Ahenkora, Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, H.E Mrs.Diana Acconcia, EU Ambassador, H.E Mrs Anne-Sophie Avé, Legal Head and Prof. G.P Hagan, the Board chairman.

Director of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Climate Change(REEECC) asserted the signing ceremony will further enhance the products of the Energy Commission.

He also made it clear that the aim and objective of SUNREF fit perfectly into the agenda of the Energy Commission. “I want to believe that, today’s meeting will strengthen the bond between these two countries,” he added.

EU Ambassador, Mrs. Diana Acconcio assured that financing in the Energy sector will be a priority adding that, 5 million project will be implemented.”…at the end, 25℅ of this will be directed towards fighting Energy Climate”, she concluded.

French Ambassador, H.E Mrs. Anne-Sophie Avé, added her voice stressing that, it was going to be opened to Small and Medium Enterprises(SME's) to project in line with sustainable energy.

She then added, “… we contribute to a company who wants to improve its energy, decrease the cost of energy”.

Board Chairman, Prof. G.P Hagan, climaxed the ceremony saying the signing of the TAF will help engage private sectors in energy renewable efficiency.

He couldn't bare but emphasized that “.. this has come at an appropriate time. Within 5 years, Ghana can say we have achieved Universal Access.”

