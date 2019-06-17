Frank Adjei Gets Doctorate Degree From Ternopil National Economic University

The Ternopil National Economic University, Ukraine, in collaboration with Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA) and Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) is set to honour Mr. Frank Adjei with a Doctorate Degree on 13th July, 2019 at great hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

According to the University, Mr. Frank Adjei's immense contribution in founding Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana has created employment and jobs for many people in the community and Ghana at large.

"Notwithstanding, your loyalty to support the Orphanages, Schools, Deprived Communities, Villages, fellow Businessmen and women, and also giving Scholarships to students within and across boundaries has today earned you this honour.

"You are a worthy model magnate, a well-founded philanthropist and a beacon of hope to the Ghanaian and the entire African continent," the University stated.

Profile of Mr. Frank Adjei

Mr. Frank Adjei is a God-fearing, humble and successful businessman in Ghana who hails from the Ashanti of Ghana.

Mr. Frank Adjei has a business interest in Lottery, Commerce, Real Estate, Hospitality, Transport and Entertainment.

He founded the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana. He has employed over 350 Lotto Agents and 100, 000 Lotto Writers across Ghana.

In the Real Estate and Hospitality Industry, Mr. Frank Adjei owns Hostels and Houses across Ghana, and these properties are managed by companies he founded such as Rema-Jason Company Limited and Rema-Jason Ventures respectively.

Mr. Frank Adjei also operates transport with a considerable number of vehicles. He equally owns an Entertainment Company known as Lovers Band, which provides services for Churches, Funeral Homes and Restaurants across the Country.

Mr. Frank Adjei is a philanthropic and he has touched so many lives with his generosity. He provides Scholarships to the needy but brilliant students, supports Churches, fellow Businessmen and women, Orphanages, Schools, Deprived Communities and Villages.

Mr. Frank Adjei has provided thousands of jobs to Ghanaians especially the Youth.

Society has indeed benefited and continues to benefit from the goodness and compassion of Mr. Frank Adjei.

It was on the basis of above mentioned achievements that motivated Ternopil National University, Ukraine, BORGCA and COGAI to decorate Mr. Frank Adjei with the Honourary Doctorate Degree.

Mr. Frank Adjei on behalf of his Wife, Children and Workers thanked God and the University for such honour bestowed on him.

He said the Award would motivate him to do more to help Society, and continue to create more jobs for Ghanaians especially the Youth.

The citation was presented by Dr. Osei Konadu Brown, Pan African Sickle Cell Ambassador, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, Legal Consultant and Isaac Rockson, Communication Strategist and Director of International Relations for BORGCA/COGAI.