Jesus And The Article (an English Grammar ‘lesson’)

The title of this essay might ring a different bell in your ears but, beloved, my focus is to explain the Articles in English language and the essence of Jesus’ use of the Definite Article (THE) to describe Himself. Be engrossed in my grammar lesson en route to paradise.

Articles are used before nouns or noun equivalents to define them as specific or unspecific.

There are two types of articles:

(i) Indefinite Articles (a and an) - they do not refer to anything definite or specific.

(ii) Definite Article (the) - it refers to someone/something specific and familiar to both the speaker/writer and listener/reader.

Let’s zoom into when one can use the Definite Article; ‘the’.

Use the when you assume there is just one of something.

Use the in sentences or clauses where you define or identify a particular person or object.

Use the to refer to people or objects that are unique.

There are many others too but these are okay.

Now let’s look at my exposition on how Jesus uses the article ‘the’ in John 14:6.

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).

The Way

The Truth

The Life

THE WAY

The way to heaven is not basically a religious system or a set of spiritual teachings to follow. The way cannot be found in you or your sincere efforts. The way is JESUS.

THE TRUTH

JESUS built the bridge of forgiveness and reconciliation. You cross it by Believing in Him, counting on what He’s saying to you and trusting that what He’s done for you is all you'll ever need to be right with God. Many pretend to be the truth but know that JESUS is the only Truth, the whole Truth. You can trust Him.

THE LIFE

The life Jesus gives is abundant and eternal. It outlasts the few years we have on earth. It easily outshines what this world can offer. It is the very life of God in you. He’s not here to point you to this kind of life. He’s your life. Let Him loose in you and watch what happens!

Eventually,

JESUS is the only Way, the only Truth and the only Life.

The People who mock Him now will beg for him later!

I hope you enjoyed the lesson.

—Nana Adarkwa