Asante Akim North MP Is Best Performing MP In Ashanti Region

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Andy Appiah Kubi is among the best performing legislators in a latest survey conducted by the University of Ghana.

The revered lawmaker who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Railways Development scored 60% out of 100 in the report released by the Political Science Department making him the best among his peers in the Asante Akim enclave.

In a short response, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi described the news as refreshing and attributed the successes to his constituents and the wonderful team he works with.

”I thank the good people of Asante Akim North for allowing me to serve them. This is good news especially for my team and constituency executives. Let us build on this achievement and bring more developments and opportunities to the people of Asante Akim North”, he said.

He also sounded a word of caution to his fellow parliamentarians by emphasising that, "the report is a wake up call to all MP's as people are monitoring our performance from far and near."

The University of Ghana research titled ‘A mid-term study on MPs: Emerging issues’ revealed that the supposed poor performance on the part of the some MPs could create voter apathy among the electorates.

The report recommended that Parliamentarians should be circumspect with the kind of promises they make during campaigns adding that their continuous absence from their constituency could affect their re-election bids.

The good performance of Hon Andy Appiah Kubi in the survey is not a surprise to many as his enormous support for education, alternative livelihood support for women, youth employment, various development projects as well as his direct assistance to communities and individuals in need has endeared him to many of his constituents.

His open-door policy for everyone in the constituency regardless of political background has also helped him to win the hearts of many making his chances of maintaining his seat non-negotiable.