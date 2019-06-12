Port Ladies Get New Uniforms To Work Confidently

The Port Ladies Association of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has officially introduced a new dress code and uniforms for ladies within the organization.

DGN Online understands that the new uniform is to uplift their image and confidence in undertaking their duties within the Industry.

The Port Ladies Association of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority which has been in existence for over 22 years, has the core objective to encourage ladies to make influential contributions into the Port and Maritime Industry.

Officially unveiling the new uniforms for the Port Ladies, the first female Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku and a member of the Port Ladies Association, said the new uniforms would help the ladies exude confidence in the service delivery at the Port and give a brighter image of ladies who work within the Industry.

“Henceforth, this is how our Ladies would look. This new look will inspire confidence and set you on a new stage to deliver efficiently for GPHA and for Ghana”, Mrs. Opoku echoed.

The new uniforms, display GPHA traditional colours, blue and yellow but in a milder shade and come with a different tailoring style.

There are two separate uniforms which were unveiled.

One, which has a yellow shirt beneath a blue jacket would be worn on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other, a blue shirt beneath, the same blue jacket, worn on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays are expected to be open for African wear.

The Director of the Port of Tema said the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has a greater goal to encourage the growth of women within the Port Industry.

Thus, changing the look and feel of the ladies in the industry is just a first step towards a bigger vision to empower the ladies in the Port and Maritime Industry, she said.

“Please dress properly to suit your corporate institution. How we look would symbolize the seriousness we attach to our jobs” Mrs. Opoku told her colleagues.

The President of the Port Ladies Association, Phillipa Amanda Armah, said the new uniform symbolized newness, and pride of the women who toil in the Port Business to drive the Industry.

“We want you to wear it with pride and happiness. We have chosen what would make us look smart, in our various fields. This will help us to move with the trends within the industry and the corporate world,” she expressed.

The Ladies were entreated to wear the uniforms with decency and conviction to match the corporate image of GPHA and bear in mind that they were carrying the image of the entire country on their soldiers.

—Daily Guide