31.05.2019 Article

Five Days After Sonnie Badu Said Stonebwoy And Shatta Wale Would Unite

By Rex Krampa
Sonnie Badu was so sure about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

When a fan shared his post about them, he replied, ‘they will unite.’

Five days later, they are united, per their exchange on social media.

