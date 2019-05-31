Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Five Days After Sonnie Badu Said Stonebwoy And Shatta Wale Would Unite
Sonnie Badu was so sure about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
When a fan shared his post about them, he replied, ‘they will unite.’
Five days later, they are united, per their exchange on social media.
Author column: Rexkrampa
