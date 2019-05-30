Modern Ghana logo

30.05.2019

'God Is Good' – Nana Aba After Recognizing The Work Of Bullet, Blackcedi And Bulldog

By Rex Krampa
MAY 30, 2019 ARTICLE

'God is good,' Nana Aba Anamoah expressed candidly in one of her Twitter posts.

It is confirmed that both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have reconciled.

For a long time, they both share a message of peace on their official social platforms.

Nana Aba Anamoah recognized the work of some three gentlemen who made this day possible.

She wrote, ‘Bullet, Bulldog and Blackcedi… you three are amazing. Your humility to forge ahead and make the industry better than it is, is breathtakingly beautiful.'

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa

Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column Author column: Rexkrampa

