'God Is Good' – Nana Aba After Recognizing The Work Of Bullet, Blackcedi And Bulldog
'God is good,' Nana Aba Anamoah expressed candidly in one of her Twitter posts.
It is confirmed that both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have reconciled.
For a long time, they both share a message of peace on their official social platforms.
Nana Aba Anamoah recognized the work of some three gentlemen who made this day possible.
She wrote, ‘Bullet, Bulldog and Blackcedi… you three are amazing. Your humility to forge ahead and make the industry better than it is, is breathtakingly beautiful.'
Author column: Rexkrampa
