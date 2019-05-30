Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
30.05.2019

Gold Coast Fund: Ndoum Hot As Customers Threaten More Demo In June

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
President of the Groupe Nduom conglomerate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will not find it easy going as aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management have threatened to embark on a series of demonstrations in Ghana's capital to demand their locked up funds next month.

The irate customers who are unhappy with the unfair treatment meted out to them by the management of the company see a series of demonstrations as a means of getting their monies.

The group believes the management of the said company has been unconcerned about their wailings despite several attempts to get the monies compelling them to embark on such protest to impress upon management to release the funds to them.

The group also want to impress on other stakeholders in the country including President Akufo-Addo to intervene and assist them to recover their investments.

The protest march which is expected to come off next month in the Greater Accra region will end with a petition at the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the head office of Gold Coast Fund Management.

However, the group has described the actions of the fund management as insensitive, "all attempt to reach them by mail or on phone per their instructions has proved futile, they just adopted such strategy in order to prevent customers from flooding their offices", they lamented.

