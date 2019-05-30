Bawumia Joins Muslims For Prayers At Menji

His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia the vice president of the Republic of Ghana has joined Muslims in the Tain District for prayers at the Menji central mosque as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

The visit to the District offered the vice president the opportunity to thank Muslims in the District for voting the New Patriotic Party into power and to ask for blessings from the chief Imams.

The Minister for inner city and Zongo development, Mustapha Abdul Hamid praised president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s initiatives to improve lives in Zongo communities across the country, saying that programmes and policies such as the Zongo development fund has been specifically targeted at the Zongo communities by the ministry for the first time.

The Chief Imam of Badu, Iddrisu Mohammed praised the vice president for his visit and commended him for his consistent push for zongo development.

He therefore appealed to him for Arabic Senior High School in the District.

For his part, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia urged Muslims to continue praying for the country especially in this Holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Vice President, the government has employed 3,000 Arabic instructors and will continue to employ more next year to enhance the teaching and learning of Arabic in the country.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also disclosed that from August this year government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo will supply ambulances to every constituency in the country under the National Ambulance project.