29.05.2019 Article

This Is What Makes Shatta Wale’s Fans Look Bad

By Rex Krampa
Photo Credit: Twitter
“This video is wrong. So wrong. And this is what makes all of us who like his music look bad," the sports journalist, Gary Al Smith, revealed in a Facebook post.

What makes those of us who like Shatta’s music look bad is that he makes fun of everything. In a viral video, he and his PA took us back to the bitter experience at the 20th Vodafone Music Awards.

Watch

After watching the video, Gary Al Smith asked, ‘how do you even think this is okay to film and then post.’

