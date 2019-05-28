The Hope Journey Prepares BECE Candidates In Akuapem North, South

More than 60 candidates preparing for the impending Basic Education Certificate (BECE) in the Akuapem North and South Municipalities of Eastern have benefited from the 2019 edition of the BECE StarterPack Program to adequately prepare them for the examination.

The Hope Journey is a non-denominational Christian organisation which seeks to win souls for Christ through show of love; Hope Journey focuses on people dwelling in rural areas, they organised the event at Akwakupom and Addo Nkwanta under the theme, “Fear Not” which has been held annually since 2018.

Mr. Desmond Yeboah, an educationist took the candidates through examination processes, imbibe confidence in the candidates which would aid them to answer questions well.

These include what examiners expect from candidates and how to manage the allotted time to answer all questions.

Mr. Yeboah, exposed the candidates to the dos and don’ts of examinations and advised them to avoid malpractices.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Owusu, the Coordinator of the Organisation, advised the pupils to study hard and pass with flying colours.

He was happy that the BECE results in the area since the annual event was introduced had seen great improvement and the Addo Nkwanta Anglican Basic School, the Akwakupom Methodist Junior High School and the Obodan Junior High, all in the Eastern Region of Ghana as the beneficiaries.

Students also had the opportunity to ask very essential questions which were addressed by the various speakers. With smiles and appreciation, some of them expressed how happy they were to be part of the program and promised to put what they have heard into good use.

Master Caleb Asare, a candidate from Addo Nkwanta Junior High school, thanked the organizers, on behalf of the candidates.