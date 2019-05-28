Meet the debonair 23-year-old Social Activist, V. L. K. Djokoto.

He is handsome, well-mannered and uniquely charismatic. Meet the effortlessly suave and intensely ambitious 23-year-old Ghanaian social activist, Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto.

V. L. K. Djokoto brings a renewing energy and youthful dynamism to the socio-political scene. His argument for a modern Republic is as seductive as his aspirations for a new frontier of leadership.

Djokoto has pushed for a wide range of political reforms: he has demanded that Ghanaian voters should be able to exercise their democratic right to elect municipal and metropolitan executives by 2020; he has proposed a radical reformation of the educational curriculum and has insisted on the integration of women into mainstream politics, calling for a 50% female Parliament by 2024. He has also called for the reduction of the Presidential age-limit, currently set at 40.

V. L. K. Djokoto is an alumnus of The Roman Ridge School ’13, Swansea College of Law and Criminology ’16 and City Law School, University of London ’18. He currently serves as President of the Ghana Youth Conference.

Djokoto is an avid columnist and writes for a broad number of print and online media houses such us Enjoy Accra Magazine, myjoyonline and classfmonline. He is also a political analyst on the Class 91.3 FM Executive Breakfast Show hosted by Benjamin Akakpo.

Find out more about him on: https://vlkdjokoto.org/