How My Bible Taught Me On Grace

The subject of Grace has become one of interest to me, as I read the New Testament. I've been trying to look at how my Bible explained its own terminologies. What is Grace? I found this:

1. To become. Ephesians 3:7 says, ‘I became a servant of this gospel by the gift of God's grace given me through the working of his power. (NIV, Zondervan). I became. That's the statement of change you make when grace enters your life. The testimony people gave of Paul is this: “the one who formerly persecuted us is now preaching the faith he once tried to destroy.” Have you seen what he has now become?

2. God's power. 2 Corinthians 12:9 says, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Here, grace is given to us to mean ‘God's power made perfect in weakness.’ I think 2 Corinthians 13:4 also supports this understanding of Grace. And it even connects with Ephesians 3:7 in the first point.

3. I am what I am. 1 Corinthians 15:9-10 says, “For I am the least of the apostles and do not even deserve to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God. But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect.” As I wrote this third point, I felt like I missed a something. Let me add it. You'll see from this verse that Paul feels undeserved of his calling. I think it was this particular verse that prompted me to write this on Facebook: “Me: I don't deserve this calling. God: But for my grace you do.”

4. That which could not be gained through the law. Galatians 2:21 says, “I do not set aside the grace of God, for if righteousness could be gained through the law, Christ died for nothing.” This tells me that Christ’s death gave me what the law could not. That is, righteousness.

5. Work. 1 Corinthians 3:10 says, “by the grace God has given me, I laid a foundation as an expert builder, and someone else is building on it. But each one should be careful how he builds.” There is work. All my works are the result of grace. His grace is given to work.