“Unite The Youth And Lift The Flag Of Ghana” — Sonnie Badu To Stonebwoy And Shatta Wale

By Rex Krampa
Photo Credit: Facebook
Lots of celebrities have reacted to the current happenings in Ghana’s Music Industry.

The latest to do this is Sonnie Badu.
In a lengthy Facebook post, he urged Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to unite the youth and lift up the flag of Ghana.

He said, “… You can unite and start your tour together because both of you are record holders and record breakers. Unite the youth and lift up the flag of Ghana…”

See the screenshot of his post below.

525201942805 txobrfdq5l img 1342

525201942810 1i841p5bbv img 1343

