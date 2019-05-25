Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
“Unite The Youth And Lift The Flag Of Ghana” — Sonnie Badu To Stonebwoy And Shatta Wale
Lots of celebrities have reacted to the current happenings in Ghana’s Music Industry.
The latest to do this is Sonnie Badu.
In a lengthy Facebook post, he urged Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to unite the youth and lift up the flag of Ghana.
He said, “… You can unite and start your tour together because both of you are record holders and record breakers. Unite the youth and lift up the flag of Ghana…”
See the screenshot of his post below.
Author column: Rexkrampa
