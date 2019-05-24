Charter House, in their effort to explain themselves to the general public, continue to run into serious problems.
Nana Aba Anamoah recently exposed how inconsistent they've been in their set of answers.
She wrote, ‘I don’t like the inconsistency in that explanation from them. When Fancy Gaddam beat Patapaa to a similar award last year, they claimed it was down to votes. Fast forward 2019, they insist the academy or board’s decision overrides the votes. I don’t understand.’
“I Don't Like The Inconsistency From Charter House” — Nana Aba Anamoah
Rexkrampa
