The organizers and board members of Vodafone Music Awards, Charter House, addressed the media on the just ended unfortunate brawl between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.
In a video posted by Joy 99.7 Fm, the CEO of Charter House, Theresa Ayoade was seen answering a question by media personnel.
She said, “… the decision that has been taken is pertaining to the scheme… What we're looking at is a punishment and a reform, because we are looking at the greater good of the industry. We want this punishment to serve as a warning to other practitioners. As musicians you have a lot of influence and for youth watching you and following you as well as other aspiring musicians. And they need to know that there are repercussions for their bad behavior.”
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
"As Musicians, You Have A Lot Of Influence” — Theresa Ayoade, CEO Of Charter House, Explains
The organizers and board members of Vodafone Music Awards, Charter House, addressed the media on the just ended unfortunate brawl between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.
In a video posted by Joy 99.7 Fm, the CEO of Charter House, Theresa Ayoade was seen answering a question by media personnel.
She said, “… the decision that has been taken is pertaining to the scheme… What we're looking at is a punishment and a reform, because we are looking at the greater good of the industry. We want this punishment to serve as a warning to other practitioners. As musicians you have a lot of influence and for youth watching you and following you as well as other aspiring musicians. And they need to know that there are repercussions for their bad behavior.”
Watch here:
Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column
Author column: Rexkrampa
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (87)
Jun 4, 2019
Jun 4, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 29, 2019
View More