24.05.2019 Article

"As Musicians, You Have A Lot Of Influence” — Theresa Ayoade, CEO Of Charter House, Explains

By Rex Krampa

The organizers and board members of Vodafone Music Awards, Charter House, addressed the media on the just ended unfortunate brawl between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

In a video posted by Joy 99.7 Fm, the CEO of Charter House, Theresa Ayoade was seen answering a question by media personnel.

She said, “… the decision that has been taken is pertaining to the scheme… What we're looking at is a punishment and a reform, because we are looking at the greater good of the industry. We want this punishment to serve as a warning to other practitioners. As musicians you have a lot of influence and for youth watching you and following you as well as other aspiring musicians. And they need to know that there are repercussions for their bad behavior.”

Watch here:

