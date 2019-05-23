Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
23.05.2019

Sarkodie Leads The Pursuit Of The 'Big Picture'

By Rex Krampa
'There’s is a bigger picture out there for us (musicians) to look at,' Sarkodie began his lengthy Facebook post with these words.

What the big picture actually is, he doesn't say. But he tells us he is leading in its pursuit.

Ending his post, he wrote, ‘My countless conversations have been about the bigger picture. You don’t need to like me, I don’t either but we can’t miss the BIGGER PICTURE.’

Before suggesting the concept of the big picture, Sarkodie is already taking the lead role in pursuing it.

See post below

523201914800 qulxocb543 img 1298

523201914803 m5htk8v331 img 1299

