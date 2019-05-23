Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Sarkodie Leads The Pursuit Of The 'Big Picture'
'There’s is a bigger picture out there for us (musicians) to look at,' Sarkodie began his lengthy Facebook post with these words.
What the big picture actually is, he doesn't say. But he tells us he is leading in its pursuit.
Ending his post, he wrote, ‘My countless conversations have been about the bigger picture. You don’t need to like me, I don’t either but we can’t miss the BIGGER PICTURE.’
Before suggesting the concept of the big picture, Sarkodie is already taking the lead role in pursuing it.
See post below
Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column
Author column: Rexkrampa
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (87)
Jun 4, 2019
Jun 4, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 29, 2019
View More