The Ghana Education Professionals Society UK, 2nd Annual Forum #GEPSUK19 will take place on Saturday 15th June 2018 at University of East London, Water Lane E15 4LZ.

This Annual Forum is to identify pathways to impact knowledge and build capacity through education in Ghana and in the Ghanaians community in the UK. This is a start of the conversation to secure solutions.

The mission of the Ghana Education Professional Society UK is to:

- Support equity in education

- Boost international relationships

- Enhance common understanding

- Increase international collaborations

- Share knowledge for global participation

The #GEPSUK Annual Forum has lined up an exciting plethora of speakers to share their journey of work and experience to open the conversation about how we can support and encourage education that will assist Ghana to meet its development objectives as well as building capacity to create the human capital that is needed in Ghana.

THEME:

HOW CAN GHANAIANS IN DIASPORA BRIDGE SOME OF THE EDUCATION GAPS IN GHANA ?

DOES THE CURRENT EDUCATION STRUCTURE IN GHANA, SUPPORT THE GHANA BEYOND AID AGENDA?

2019 SPEAKERS

HE PAPA OWUSU ANKOMAH - GHANA HIGH COMMISSIONER UK

Her Royal Majesty Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo

A brand ambassador for the Royal Senchi resort, matron of global visionary women network, a fellow of royal biographical institute and a partner of the women entrepreneur world network. Not the mention the director and spokes person the organisation Ghanaians abroad Naa’s motto is courage, vision and wisdom. As certified P.A.W leader Naa slogan is not for ourselves alone

Nana Ayebia Clarke MBE

Managing Director, Ayebia Clarke Publishing Limited, Oxfordshire. www.ayebia.co.uk

Andrew Lewin

Director of Training and International BSA. Andrew Lewin, joined the BSA team as Director of Training in August 2017. He manages the Training and International Team within BSA and delivers the largest CPD programme to boarding staff in the world. Prior to joining BSA, he has lived and worked in boarding schools literally all his life. He has been the Head in three boarding schools, as well as Deputy Head, Housemaster, Head of Geography, Master i/c Rugby, Hockey and Cricket, Appeal Director and Director of Development.

He has been an ISI Team Inspector and a Governor of an independent boarding school. He has also served on the local safeguarding children's boards in North Yorkshire and Cheshire where he organised and delivered training for both local authorities and independent schools

Sally Adwoa Bafour Awuah

Sally Adwoa Bafour Awuah ( B A (Hons) Psychology, PGCE-UK, NPQH-UK) has over 20 years’ experience in the UK as an outstanding primary practitioner, Head of School, Deputy Headteacher, Assistant head in charge of Curriculum and Standards, Teaching and Learning Consultant for a London Education Authority and Teacher training school-based mentor.

Sally is an experienced trainer and facilitator with considerable experience in leading training sessions for Teachers and Teaching Assistants on a variety of skills, knowledge and understanding of Early Years through to the Primary phase. She is also experienced in equipping teachers with effective skills to support children and raise attainment, teacher confidence and expertise in assessment.She currently holds the UK National Qualification for Headship (NPQH) since 2012

Elaine Cunningham - Walker

A licensed coach and education expert who believe there is nothing more rewarding than seeing your children thrive. As a mother of two amazingly intelligent children, who appeared on the Channel 4 series "Child Genius" and have been endorsed by MENSA, Eliane understand first hand that raising children is no joke. But it is certainly possible.

Elaine has successfully coached her children to be distinction level musicians, playing 7 instruments between them. Her eldest son, is currently, a Grade 7 standard, at age 14. As a graduate of Kings College, Elaine understand the benefits of quality education. For the past 7 years, Elaine has assisted parents across the globe on ways to create an enabling environment, so that children can maximise their capabilities to the fullness.

Today, Elaine runs an Education Consulting Agency, called Everything's Education , specialising in bespoke educational framework as well as a collective of family-oriented strategies that guarantee placements in top US and UK boarding schools.

Jude Yawson

co - author of Stormzy’s Biography

Aba Abekah Mensah

Currently works as a lecturer in Mathematics in the Further Education sector. Graduating from her Masters in Cognitive Neuroscience in 2011, she has since gone on to commence her PhD in comparative Education at UCL’s Institute of Education. Aba recently qualified in Special needs and dyslexia education and is working towards a specialism in Youth mental health.

In 2014, she founded Inspire Ghana, an NGO that focuses on enriching the educational development of Ghana’s youth, through career development workshops and mentorship. To date, they have worked with over 300 young people. Inspire Ghana also supports a maternity ward in a major hospital within Ghana’s capital and an orphanage. Aba’s commitment to international development awarded her with the honour of being named one of the ‘Top 30 under 30’ pioneers worldwide for the ‘Future of Ghana’ in 2015.

Since 2018, Aba had spoken at Houses of Parliament on more than one occasion as a youth advocate discussing education on Commonwealth Affairs.

With a keen interest in the progression of African education, Aba hopes to utilise the skills and knowledge of modern educational methods and technology to strengthen the delivery of education across the African continent.

Della Buakuma

A British - Ghanaian social science teacher who works at a secondary school in London. Although she was born and schooled in England, Della has a passion for the African diaspora and believes in the power of education translating Africa into its successful and prosperous future.

In Della’s view teaching is not just about a 60 minute lesson. It’s about holistically pouring into a child who will then grow and impact their nation. Alongside this, Della is passionate about promoting positive mental health and inner healing through her social media and her blog “My Hearts Cry”.

Akua Ohenewaa Amin

Miss Ghana 2018 and founder of Sankofa Project

Jasmine Assanoh

A social entrepreneur, award nominated leader and advocate for youth development and education and has experience in working in a range of education settings

She has been a youth delegate for the UN in 2018 and has also founded her own organisation Rising Nation Youth to help in capacity building of young people - to helped them restore hope, activate their purpose and inspire change within them.