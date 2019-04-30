Virginity! Is The Hymen Enough Covenant?

Growing up, my questions about the sensitive breakable tissue full of blood that spills when torn at the very door of the female entrance were rhetoric. I examine the appropriate answers to these questions;

Why is this tissue situated at that entrance like a ribbon tied at the entrance of a prominent facility about to be launched? Why is the tissue filled with pure blood that flows when it is broken?

Why?

Well, without equivocation, the blood-filled vessel is a sign of a covenant between the bearer and whoever plunges into her opening.

Sex is a fun-filled activity but breaking the virginity is not a casual act of fun. It is rather a serious covenant struck by the blood shed on that day. And I believe this is God’s way of highlighting that sex is ordained for the husband and wife who have agreed to live together for life. The reason sex was designed by God after the marriage contract is sealed is for fun, procreation and the purpose of their bond.

There exist a spiritual bonding and a sacred process that takes place the very moment the tissue breaks. Basically, there is the essence of blood in every covenant and this is why the membrane contains enough of it. Hence, there is a bathing of the man with her blood to initiate a covenant that is highly recognized spiritually, emotionally and physically.

The first time commences the covenant ceremony and goes on to further refresh or strengthen the covenant with the same or another person. Many have washed useless men with that blood. Many have shared that blood in sexual activity with numerous souls (both good and evil) while some others have struck such precious

covenants with candle sticks.

To my dear ladies, a bit of your virtue leaves you each time a man enters into you and when that man leaves you. The big question here is how much of yourself have left you? Imagine your virtues that would be lost each time a man enters into you without any properly signed marriage bond.

The fun part of pre-marital sex is not really funny. That’s the irony. What happens in between the lines could be deadly and dangerous. If you give it to your spouse, you lose nothing because he remains with you forever. In that light, he would retain your virtues and never leave with it!

Do not open up for one who will carry your worth away or go and dump it in another woman’s soul.

I hereby boldly say it is an honour to remain a virgin and to experience sex for the first time after your marriage ceremony! I, therefore, urge you to hold your head up and Don’t break that gate till marriage. If that gate must break, If your blood in it must be shed, let it be on the body of the man who has married you.

At first, virginity was held in high esteem but our generation seems not to treat virginity with its deserved veneration.

My answers create the awareness about the prominence that must be given to the blood-filled tissue called the HYMEN. Your answers may also highlight some hidden views about the Sacred Gate, ‘Hymen’.

Eventually, I stand firmly to embrace Virginity as a Pride but should not be broken as a Ride.

THE AUTHOR IS AN ESSAYIST AND A TUTOR WITH MANY YEARS OF WORKING EXPERIENCE WITH INTEREST IN RELIGIOUS WRITE UPS, NATIONAL ISSUES AND ANALYSIS.

CONTACT: [email protected]