28.04.2019 Poem My God McDaniel Nana Kwame Others APR 28, 2019 POEM Do you know Him? He is the only one of whom There are no means of measure to define His majesty He is the basic philosophy of history theology Well, I wonder if you know Him He is the principal idea in art He exceeds others in outstanding excellence That is why He remains the entrance to deliverance Well, I have to tell you this, That He never fail His promises He is the fountainhead of holiness And the doorway to greatness No wonder He is indescribable I wish I could describe Him to you You can choose to resist Him but He is irresistible He always has been good and will always be good His throne is matchless He makes every power powerless His goodness is limitless Pilate even saw He is flawless The grave couldn't contain Him Satan couldn't conquer Him The then kings couldn't understand Him Let alone some man can explain Him The Man I'm talking about is able to heal the sick That's why the broken hearted gets to Him and stick I call Him the prince of princes and King of kings And the headman of the overcomers.
