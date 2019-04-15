Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
15.04.2019

I Want To Also Enjoy Nana Aba Anamoah - Columnist Rex Krampa Tells Serwaa Amihere

Rex Krampa
‘I don't know how to respond to this genuine concern. I'll do better going forward,’ Nana Aba replied Rex Krampa’s comment.

The columnist said this about Nana Aba on Serwaa Amihere’s post: You [Serwaa Amihere] enjoy her (Nana Aba) alone and the rest of us would have to rely on this app. It's rather unfortunate she (Nana Aba) doesn't give half her real self on this app, making it difficult to enjoy her here.’

The columnist, in these words, desires to also enjoy Nana Aba just like Serwaa Amihere, pointing out that Nana Aba doesn't put half her real self on social media.

