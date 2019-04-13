5 Reasons Why It Is Good To Read

1. GIVES KNOWLEDGE One of the biggest reasons why we read books is to gain knowledge. Books are a rich source of information. Reading books on varied subjects imparts information and increases the depth of the subject as well. Whenever you read a book, you learn new information that you may not have known.
2. IMPROVES YOUR BRAIN Studies have shown that reading has strong positive effects on the brain. By staying mentally stimulated, you can prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This is because keeping your brain active prevents it from losing power. The brain is a muscle and like other muscles in the body, exercise keeps it strong and healthy. Similar to solving puzzles, reading books is a great way to exercise your brain and keep it healthy.
3. REDUCES STRESS Reading has a positive effect on the body as well. Reading a book can relieve stress better than taking a walk or listening to music. According to studies, people who read more tend to have lower stress levels.
4. IMPROVES MEMORY Every time you read a book, you have to remember the setting of the book, the characters, their backgrounds, their history, their personalities, the sub-plots and so much more. As your brain learns to remember all this, your memory becomes better. What’s more, with every new memory you create, you create new pathways and this strengthens the existing ones.
5. IMPROVES IMAGINATION The more you read, the more imaginative you become. Whenever you read a fiction book, it takes you another world. In the new world, your imagination works at its best as you try to see things in your own mind.
Written by Francis AGBETAWOKPOR CEO of Oxygen 8 Concepts, Manager at Villa Cisneros Resort, Sogakope Edited by columnist Rex Krampa
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
5 Reasons Why It Is Good To Read
1. GIVES KNOWLEDGE
One of the biggest reasons why we read books is to gain knowledge. Books are a rich source of information. Reading books on varied subjects imparts information and increases the depth of the subject as well. Whenever you read a book, you learn new information that you may not have known.
2. IMPROVES YOUR BRAIN
Studies have shown that reading has strong positive effects on the brain. By staying mentally stimulated, you can prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This is because keeping your brain active prevents it from losing power. The brain is a muscle and like other muscles in the body, exercise keeps it strong and healthy. Similar to solving puzzles, reading books is a great way to exercise your brain and keep it healthy.
3. REDUCES STRESS
Reading has a positive effect on the body as well. Reading a book can relieve stress better than taking a walk or listening to music. According to studies, people who read more tend to have lower stress levels.
4. IMPROVES MEMORY
Every time you read a book, you have to remember the setting of the book, the characters, their backgrounds, their history, their personalities, the sub-plots and so much more. As your brain learns to remember all this, your memory becomes better. What’s more, with every new memory you create, you create new pathways and this strengthens the existing ones.
5. IMPROVES IMAGINATION
The more you read, the more imaginative you become. Whenever you read a fiction book, it takes you another world. In the new world, your imagination works at its best as you try to see things in your own mind.
Written by Francis AGBETAWOKPOR
CEO of Oxygen 8 Concepts,
Manager at Villa Cisneros Resort, Sogakope
Edited by columnist Rex Krampa
Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (75)
May 5, 2019
May 5, 2019
May 2, 2019
Apr 29, 2019
Apr 28, 2019
View More