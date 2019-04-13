5 Reasons Why It Is Good To Read

1. GIVES KNOWLEDGE

One of the biggest reasons why we read books is to gain knowledge. Books are a rich source of information. Reading books on varied subjects imparts information and increases the depth of the subject as well. Whenever you read a book, you learn new information that you may not have known.

2. IMPROVES YOUR BRAIN

Studies have shown that reading has strong positive effects on the brain. By staying mentally stimulated, you can prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This is because keeping your brain active prevents it from losing power. The brain is a muscle and like other muscles in the body, exercise keeps it strong and healthy. Similar to solving puzzles, reading books is a great way to exercise your brain and keep it healthy.

3. REDUCES STRESS

Reading has a positive effect on the body as well. Reading a book can relieve stress better than taking a walk or listening to music. According to studies, people who read more tend to have lower stress levels.

4. IMPROVES MEMORY

Every time you read a book, you have to remember the setting of the book, the characters, their backgrounds, their history, their personalities, the sub-plots and so much more. As your brain learns to remember all this, your memory becomes better. What’s more, with every new memory you create, you create new pathways and this strengthens the existing ones.

5. IMPROVES IMAGINATION

The more you read, the more imaginative you become. Whenever you read a fiction book, it takes you another world. In the new world, your imagination works at its best as you try to see things in your own mind.

Written by Francis AGBETAWOKPOR

CEO of Oxygen 8 Concepts,

Manager at Villa Cisneros Resort, Sogakope

Edited by columnist Rex Krampa