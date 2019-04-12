Bawumia e-Visa Coming

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also took the opportunity to bring to speed, government’s activities that are focused on making Ghana a business-friendly environment especially, with the use of technology.

He mentioned the introduction of the paperless system at the ports and a mobile app that has made transactions at the ports seamless and cost of doing business there cheaper as well as the Mobile Money Interoperability that has enhanced the cashless system.

Digital Property Address System, digital land registration, the Ghana card by the National Identification Authority plus the use of drones to deliver essential medical supplies, were all mentioned in his remarks.

The Vice President also touted Ghana's economic success in recent times, the decrease of government's deficit, reduction of interest rate, reduction in trade-in-balance as well as the increase in international reserves which he said, have increased Ghana's international sovereign rating.

He assured the business community of their secured investments because “Ghana is peaceful in the sub-region and the rule of law works” while encouraging them to seriously consider investing back home.

---Myjoyonline