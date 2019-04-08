Being A  Member In The Body Of Christ

In the month of April, please bear with me as I share this truth with you and the Body of Jesus Christ.

Rom. 12:3 For I say, through the grace given to me, to everyone who is among you, not to think more highly of himself than he ought to think, but to think so as to be sober-minded, as God has apportioned to each a measure of faith.

(4) For just as in one body we have many members, and all the members do not have the same function,

(5) So we who are many are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another.

Authors Note: the Body of Christ is a singular organism a functioning body, and not an organisation. The dysfunction or shenanigans goings and happens in religion cannot be compared to the CHURCH.

The Body of Jesus Christ.

As such in the Lord has assigned a portion to each one of us. We should not consider ourselves greater than what we are. We should be faithful to the portion that the Lord has assigned to us, and we should honour the portion that the Lord has assigned to others. Many young people and even adults are always comparing themselves with others; they say that they have this and that, and that others do not have this and that.

Or they say that they do not have this and that, and that others have this and that.

Actually, it is impossible to make such comparisons. Consider If you compare or ask whether the hands are better or the eyes are better, I

can only say that both are good. Those who see the Body will see that all the members have their functions; they will see that they are only one of the many members. They will not place themselves in a conspicuous position and make comparisons with others or usurp their places.

Once a Christian sees the Body, it will be impossible for him to be proud or jealous anymore. Since the Body is one, it

will be the same if the work is done by others or by ourselves; there will be no difference at all. Whether the work is done by you or by others, the glory ultimately goes to the Lord alone, and the blessings go to the church. For Jesus Christ is the author and finisher of our faith; placing His presence within and before us.

If you see the Body of Christ, spontaneously you will have this feeling within you. You will sense that the Body is one and that the work is also one.

Also, consider what the SPIRIT induced the human writers to ask the following questions.

1 Cor. 12:17 If the whole body were an eye, where would the hearing be? If the whole were the hearing, where would the smelling be?

(18) But now God has placed the members, each one of them, in the body, even as He willed.

Brothers and sisters, none of us can be a passive member in the Body. As long as we are a member of the Body, we cannot be passive, and we cannot be a bystander in the meetings or assembling of the Body.

When we come to the meeting, we should realize that we are a member in the Body of Christ and that we have to pray. They may be audible prayers or silent prayers. But we must at least pray and minister life to the Body.

Some Christians are suppliers of life; once they come to a meeting, the meeting receives their supply even when they do not open their mouth to speak. Their very presence is a life supply to others.

Wherever they go, death is swallowed up. Brothers and sisters, once we see the Body of Christ, we will inevitably see ourselves as members. Any that will not see themselves as such have missed the target and will have to seek the right direction.

We are members of the Body of Christ. As members severally of this Body, we should seek to profit the Body. We should seek

for ways to supply life and power to the Body. Even if we do not open our mouth in the meeting, we should pray silently,

and even if we do not speak, we should always be looking to God. This is being Body-conscious. Once we see the Body, we will no longer say that we are dispensable or unimportant. And yet still apart from this BRETHREN loving each other in Jesus Christ none SHALL be seen as gods as there is only ONE GOD.

Once we see the Body, we will say that we are a member of the Body and that we have a responsibility to fulfill. We should take part or speak, and we should pray. When we come to the meeting, we will do whatever God tells us to do. We cannot be a bystander. Brothers and sisters, if we see the Body, we will not act in any other way.

When we function this way, the life of the meeting will swallow up all death. Our coming together this way will destroy the works and interferences and incompatibility the enemy bring. Many of our meetings do

not have enough power because the presence of death is too strong; there are too many bystanders in these meetings. When proceedings in our assembling and meetings are carried out with organisational behaviour. God functions as the Body and our uniqueness is in God through Jesus Christ.

The Apostleship has been diluted with human thinking and replaced with Hierarchy, Glergism, Championship, unnecessary competition, and Heroism. May the SPIRIT of God give us a worthy explanation and understanding of the Lord's truth and interpretation.