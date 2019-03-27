Lower Courts To Be Upgraded To Circuit Court Status

Plans are far advanced to merge and upgrade all lower courts in the country to Circuit Court status to help boost justice delivery.

The Chief Justice, Sophia A.B. Akuffo, made the announcement at the official opening of the Asokore Mampong District Court yesterday.

According to her, the lower courts are not in the position to adjudicate certain cases and that tends to create problems for justice delivery.

“Latest by next year, we will merge all the lower courts in the country and also upgrade them into circuit court status to enable them handle more cases,” she said, adding “we are aware that some of the lower courts are not allowed to adjudicate certain cases and this usually create challenge for the justice system.”

She also said there are plans to create High Courts in all the municipalities across the country in order to improve accessibility to justice by the people.

“With this move, the municipal assemblies are being encouraged to construct the court building and accommodation for the judge and we shall send a judge there to work.”

She commended the MCE for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, for spearheading for the construction of the Asokore Mampong District Court.

According to her, the assemblies are there to improve the lives of their people “and I want to see the positive spirit in this MCE in all the other assemblies in the country.”

Alhaji Alidu Seidu, in his remarks, stated that the construction of the court would go a long way to influence the people in the area to be law-abiding.

Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, the Asoakore Mampong Chief, also stated that the court project would help to reduce crime and promote law and order.

—Daily Guide