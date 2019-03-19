Who's Joey B?— We Will Mock At Artistes If They Don't Win At The VGMas

Photo Credit: Twitter

‘... I wanted to say this and then go back to walking my dog. Please and please, this year if your favorite artiste(s) doesn't win an award, do not mock/laugh at them. It's super unnecessary. Let's build and encourage ourselves,’ Joey B wrote humbly.

But he has, by this statement, taken charge of what action(s) we should or shouldn't perform when our favorite artiste win at the VGMAs.

‘Who's he though?’ That's possibly the question anyone would ask when a moral-ought is being invoked on them by another, regardless.

We'd rather choose how we ought to respond (when our favorite artiste wins) than have someone make that choice for us. The freedom of choice will take us to morality. Meanwhile, Joey B after establishing a moral-ought takes that freedom from us— something we'll most definitely resist.