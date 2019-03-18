Dr. Kennedy Agyemang Honoured

Dr. Kennedy Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of Kenoga Company Limited with his award

Kenoga Company Limited producers of the outstanding "time herbal mixture" have added to their list of awards after been named the Most Influential Herbal Medicine In West Africa at the just ended West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Awards.

The awards scheme is purposed at rewarding high performing brands in the herbal fraternity across the West African Region.

Kenoga Company Limited was also awarded Best In Sales Strategies at the Ghana Commerce Awards.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kennedy Owusu Agyemang has received several honours for his hard work and dedication towards herbal and alternative medicine in Africa and beyond

He has been honoured by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC Africa) for his tremendous contribution to the attainment of key milestones of the Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana and West Africa using traditional medicine as a tool.

Before the honour by the West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Association, Dr Kennedy Agyapong also bagged the Best Herbal Distributor, Best Herbal Advertiser and Charity award at the Ghana National Herbal Awards held early in January this year at the Golden Tulip Hotel, this time in Kumasi for his immense contribution to the health sector and the herbal fraternity.