European Commission Appoints Roberta Annan On High Level Steering Committee On Culture And Creativity

Roberta Annan has been selected by the European Commission to join a High Level Steering Committee in an International Colloquium on Culture and Creativity.

The conference which comes off on June 16-17 is a key path of inclusive development, innovation, and peace. It is scheduled to take place at the Palias des Beaux Arts (BOZAR) in Brussels in partnership with the EEAS, EU member states and the association of their national institutes for culture (EUNIC) UNESCO and cultural professional associations from all over the world.

The Committee of experts is being set up in order to discuss, inspire and endorse the content and main outcomes of the Colloquium.

“We are aware of your experience and knowledge in this sector, I would be honoured to welcome you as a member of a selected group of thinkers, academics, artists, writers and culture operators who will take an active part in the Steering Committee.

“I believe your presence would provide an invaluable contribution to a successful outcome of this international event,” a letter from the Commission signed by Stefano Manservisi said.

Roberta Annan is an award-winning business woman with several leadership awards such as ‘20 under 40 Influential Business Leaders in Ghana’, ‘Feminine Ghana Achievement Award’, ‘Woman 2.1 Summit Award’ 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians and”40 under 40” business leaders in Ghana. Her work has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, Huffington Post and many other media outlets.

She was the youngest African to be inducted into the African Leadership Hall of Fame and is part of the Young Leaders Circle for Milken Institute as well as a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

Roberta has lived and worked on four continents. Studying at Georgetown University, Annan holds a Masters degree in Biotechnology.

Roberta is the Managing Partner of Roberta Annan Capital Partners (RACP), a sector agnostic specialized boutique investment company in Sub-Saharan Africa with a portfolio of assets in hospitality, agribusiness, and sustainable luxury.

Alongside this company Roberta founded RAC a subsidiary of RACP, which focuses on advisory and business development.

She is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Impact Fund For African Creatives (IFFAC) - a 100 million Euro fund that invests in creative businesses across Africa, in partnership with UN- ITC Ethical Fashion Initiative.

Roberta has worked with the United Nations as a consultant in resource mobilization, where she mobilized funds that created fund raising strategies to expedite the implementation of UN projects across the world.

Roberta is well recognized in her field and is a Senior Market Liaison for Fieldstone.

During her career Roberta has formed partnerships with LJ Partnership a ‘Multi Family’ office with $13 billion assets under its management.

Roberta is an avid philanthropist and is passionate about women’s development opportunities’ across Africa, starting the African Fashion Fund (AFF) in 2014. The Fund is an incubator to support talented designers from Africa.

This year’s event follows on the results of the first International Colloquium of 2009 and aims to mobilise professionals, artists and private sector from Europe and its partner countries.

This gave them the opportunity to discuss promote the role of culture and creative industries as enablers of social innovation and engine for sustainable and inclusive development.

The Committee will meet twice, first Meeting was on March 13-14 and the second will be during the Colloquium itself in June.

The event will precede The European Development Days, giving the High Level Steering Committee the opportunity to present a manifesto of recommendations to be included in the EU’s External Policy and to position culture and creativity as an important player in the economic development discussions.

Ms. Annan’s role will be to define and recommend innovative finance strategies that can be adopted and key partners and players that can be implementers.

