Adisco Board Of Governors Rejects Removal Of Headmaster

The Board of Governors of Adisadel College has rejected the Ghana Education Service’s decision to remove the Headmaster of the school.

According to the Board, the stated reasons for the removal of William Kusi Yeboah do not reflect the conclusions reached at various meetings held with the Minister of Education and the Director-General of the GES.

In a press release signed by Rt Rev. Victor Reginald Atta-Baffoe, Anglican Bishop for Cape Coast and Chairman of the Adisadel College Board after the School’s Governing Board meeting on Monday, the Board explained the charge the GES caused to be published against Mr Kusi Yeboah that he “issued directives to de-register two of his students for the WAEC because they posed a threat to school” is not true.

Rather, the release explained further that the Headmaster disciplined a student who drew a knife in an attempt to stab security personnel of the school for which reason the Headmaster wrote to WAEC for the student to write his WASSCE at the WAEC Examination Centre.

“The fact that the statement by the GES requires any nominated Headmaster to be responsible to the GES through the Board of Governors defeats the GES total disregard for the current Board of Governors in matters affecting the school,” the statement said.

The Board of Governors further stated that the reasons stated in the press release by the GES do not constitute adequate grounds for the prescribed penalty – removal.

The Board of Governors also faults the GES for not following due process in the selection of a headmaster for Adisadel College which traditionally has included consultation with the Anglican Church and the Board.

This notwithstanding, the Board intimates, irrespective of its resolution not to accept the GES directive on the fate of the Headmaster until a final determination of the case, the school’s Speech and Prize-giving day slated for Saturday, March 9, will take place as planned.

The Board says it is happy to welcome President Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.

Source: Joy News