The Foreign Media Demoralizes Nana Addo’s Credibility

In regards to what I have read so far in foreign newspapers about Nana Akufo Addo’s government, one doesn’t need to be a political analyst to evaluate the political situation now in Ghana.

Frankly speaking, if there is going to be genuine or free and fair elections in Ghana, despite the many mistakes John Mahama did, he has the chance to become the next president of Ghana, after Nana Akufo Addo. That means Nana Addo hasn't any chance to complete his second term of office.

I am not writing this article because of the chaotic political events in the country but what some Ghanaians in the Diaspora and foreign newspapers are saying about Nana Akufo Addo's government. Some developed countries have generally viewed the failure and scandals involving Akufo Addo’s government.

Some publications reveal that Nana Akufo’s government is a total failure, in the sense that the ‘free education,' he introduced is in a complete mess. Educational institutes and teachers are facing serious problems which didn't exist before free education was implemented.

Sources reveal that Nana Akufo Addo was involved in the Nyantakyi’s corruption scandal exposed by Ghana’s investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the reason Kwesi Nyantakyi is enjoying impunity in the country today. And to support this allegation, the "Akufo Addo is in my pocket," statement Nyantakyi made clearly reveals that the present Ghanaian leader was inside the football corruption ring.

After the collapse of the ‘Menzgold,’ the gold dealing institution in Ghana, how did Nana Appiah Mensah escaped from Ghana? As a Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufi Addo has proved that Ghana's security is weak and the borders are porous. This unfortunate tragedy and the escape of NAM1 from the country show that Nana Akufo Addo is not a good leader capable to rule Ghana. Every terrorist can come to Ghana and escape without any difficulty.

Another issue which had demoralized Akufo Addo’s credibility in the eyes of the developed world is the construction of the Cathedral project. One none English newspaper reads: “Akufo has lost his mind." It stressed, “a real leader does not build a Cathedral when Ghana’s economy is in a very bad state, followed by unemployment."

One article reads, “obedience is better than sacrifice,” probably Nana Addo dreams of the forgiveness of his sins by God because presidents in Africa are deeply corrupt that he needs a favour from God. In this 21st century, no leader in his right mind builds a Cathedral.

In another development, people have criticized Nana Akufo Addo for changing the names of institutions named by Kwame Nkrumah for ages. His actions mean he is a leader who has instincts of a dictator because dictators often do that to seek self-recognition.

There is truth in this allegation because the percentage of those who opposed the construction of the Cathedral was higher than those who want it yet Nana Akufo Addo refused to listen to the voice of the majority, to begin the construction of the senseless Cathedral like that of Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

For these reasons, according to many publications Nana Akufo Addo will lose the chance to serve his second term but being a ‘crook’ he will force his way to declare victory in favour of his party and definitely, if such a thing occurs in Ghana, God only knows what will follow.