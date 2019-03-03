Who'd Listen To The Atheist?

Photo Credit: Joshua Hook

Imagine you had God on a hot seat, what would be your first question? In principle, the very thought of having God another time brings the Christian into full knowledge of many things. Billy Graham would have had his question about Moses answered, while Ravi Racharias would have his personal question answered. Apostle Paul would have seen face to face and come to the full knowledge he wrote about many years in 1 Corinthians 13:12. The list goes on and on.

The non-christian, on the other side, may ask him lots of questions.

As far as the new atheist is concerned, their case do not die completely just by imagining God, perhaps for the first time, on hot seat. An example is the late Christopher Hitchens. In his book, The God Delusion, he dared asked, ‘Who created God?’

To put this question to God, Hitchens would have said, who created you?’ This question, not only has it been answered several times in the Bible but it’s made plain in our studies of cosmology. It gives me a sense that the new atheists aren’t paying attention to the answers we give, although they’re seeking for people who’d pay attention to the answers they give.

Having God on hot seat, might prove this point over and over again. They may not even listen to God’s answer(s). And If indeed they’re looking for people who’d listen to them, then, as Christians we ought to do so. Ravi Zacharias states this very well: ‘Listening is a vital part of responding. The more and the better we hear others, the more and the better others will hear us.’