6 March Is Loading, Can We Criticise And Repair Ghana At The Same Time ?

Ghana is nowhere near achieving the development our predecessors hoped to have. This is not the Ghana they envisioned. Corruption, crime, poverty and lack of opportunity is high. Ghanaians do not trust the government, police, the judiciary, public and private institutions and Ghanaians, because duping has become an accepted lifestyle.

There seems to be no solution to solve these system failures. Even if wrongdoers are caught, the judicial system is faulty and criminals do not get the punishment they deserve, if they have the funds to bribe the lawyers, government officials and judges. Those who speak out are shut down by the likes of Kennedy Agyapong and false preachers like counsellor Lutterdott, who garner a negative followers by discrediting them with ' false facts.' Those calling for a better Ghana are frustrated because criticisms are not being heard, after all there are not adequate consequences to serve as a deterrent.

Nevertheless, our founders criticised the British government with the Accra Evening news, infiltrated the British government in Ghana, used due process, educated Ghanaians on why joining their cause would create a Ghana for everyone, not just the lucky few. Then brought the Ghanaians they educated onboard to help them fight for freedom. They also went on demonstrations and fought till their demands were heard, even though the battle was tough. I believe a revolution can happen again, and be peaceful.

Ghana can be criticised and repaired at the same time.